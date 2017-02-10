From Asheville Police Department:

APD Requests Public Assistance to Locate Tyshawn Boseman and Darrius Lytle in Connection with Depot Street Shooting

Asheville, NC (February 10, 2017): The Asheville Police Department is requesting public assistance locating Tyshawn Tione Boseman (12/26/1997) and Darrius Donnelle Lytle (5/1/1994) in connection with the shooting that occurred on February 9th at 414 Depot Street. Warrants have been issued on both Boseman and Lytle for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill.

Tyshawn is a black male, 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Darrius is a black male, 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. Both are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows the location of either of these individuals they are encouraged to immediately contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.