From Asheville Police Department:

Assistance Requested to Locate Missing Person, Sheila Lynn Seim

Asheville, NC (February 15, 2017): The Asheville Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate missing person, Sheila Lynn Seim. Sheila was last seen on February 13th at her home on Shady Oak Drive.

Sheila is a white female, 54 years of age, 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue t-shirt, sneakers and glasses. She is believed to be traveling in a Silver 2003 Subaru Forester with North Carolina tags (PDP-167).

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Sheila they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 255-5050 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 252-1110.