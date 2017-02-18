UPDATE:

Thomas Long Newton Has been safely located, as of 7:48 p.m., February 17, 2017, according to Christina Hallingse, Public Information Officer for APD.

Original Silver Alert:

City of Asheville

Asheville Police Department

Silver Alert Issued for Thomas Long Newton

Asheville, NC (February 17, 2017): A silver alert has been issued for missing person Thomas Long Newton. Thomas was last seen Friday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m. leaving the Goodwill located at 1616 Patton Avenue. He suffers from early onset dementia.

Thomas is believed to be traveling to Newland, North Carolina in a 2013 bronze Scion with North Carolina tags displaying XXJ-3490. He is traveling with a grey poodle mix.

Newton is described as a white male, 81 years of age, 6’0″ tall and approximately 250 pounds. He has grey, medium length hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing grey running pants, a long grey t-shirt with Columbia on the front, a green and brown jacket and brown shoes.

If anyone sees or knows the whereabouts of Thomas they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.