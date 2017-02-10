From Asheville Police Department:

Asheville Police Department Update on Shooting at Livingston and Depot

Asheville, NC (February 9, 2017): At 4:22 PM the Asheville Police Department received a call for service regarding a gun discharge in the area of Livingston St. and Depot St. Information was then received that there was a man at the scene who had been shot. A 23 year old male was found at the scene and was transported to Mission Hospital having suffered several apparent gunshot wounds. The victim is undergoing treatment at this time for potentially serious injuries.

Investigators are currently working a number of leads.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.