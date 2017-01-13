Press release:

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR SENATE PAGES

Raleigh, N.C. – Applications are now being accepted from high school students who may be interested in applying to become a Senate Page. Senate Pages may be between the ages of 15 and 18, or in the ninth grade. Pages must have prior approval from their principal and be in good academic standing. This application is open to all students of the 48th District of North Carolina, and will be sponsored by NC Senator Chuck Edwards.

Senate Pages will experience the legislative process, meet Senators and be a part of the daily ins and outs of policy making. Pages have the opportunity to attend daily Senate Sessions, assist in committee meetings and experience first-hand how the state government and 48th District are working for their constituents.

For more information visit: ncleg.net/senate/SenatePageSite/Default.aspx For those interested in applying, please contact the office of Senator Chuck Edwards at Edwardsla@ncleg.net or (919) 733-5745.