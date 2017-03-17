Press release from National Forests in North Carolina:
March 17, 2017- For the protection of public health and safety, the following area is closed to the public due to fire suppression activities on the Grandfather Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest. This closure is effective from March 17, 2017 until further notice.AREA CLOSUREAll U.S. Forest Service lands east of State Road 1238 (Old NC 105 / Kistler Memorial Highway), south of Conley Cove Trail (Tr #229), south of Table Rock Picnic Area, west of Back Irish Creek Forest Service Road #118 (Blue Gravel Road) and Roses Creek Forest Service Road #99, north of Highway 126.TRAIL CLOSURESShortoff Trail (Tr #235)Rock Jock Trail (Tr #247)Pinch-In Trail (Tr #228)Linville Gorge Trail (Tr #231) south of Conley Cove Trail (Tr #229)Mountains to Sea Trail (Tr #440) from State Road 1238 at Pinnacles to the Table Rock Picnic AreaAny social trails existing within the closure areaState Road 1238 (Old Highway 105 / Kistler Memorial Highway) and Roses Creek Forest Service Road #99 remain open. Camping is limited to sites on the west side of Old NC 105. Conley Cove Trail (Tr #229) and areas in the Linville Gorge Wilderness area north of the closure area remains open.The closure area is subject to change with changing fire conditions.Follow the National Forests in North Carolina on Facebook (www.facebook.com/nfsnc) or Twitter (twitter.com/NFsNCarolina) for more news and features.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.