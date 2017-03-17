March 17, 2017- For the protection of public health and safety, the following area is closed to the public due to fire suppression activities on the Grandfather Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest. This closure is effective from March 17, 2017 until further notice.

AREA CLOSURE

All U.S. Forest Service lands east of State Road 1238 (Old NC 105 / Kistler Memorial Highway), south of Conley Cove Trail (Tr #229), south of Table Rock Picnic Area, west of Back Irish Creek Forest Service Road #118 (Blue Gravel Road) and Roses Creek Forest Service Road #99, north of Highway 126.

TRAIL CLOSURES

Shortoff Trail (Tr #235)

Rock Jock Trail (Tr #247)

Pinch-In Trail (Tr #228)

Linville Gorge Trail (Tr #231) south of Conley Cove Trail (Tr #229)

Mountains to Sea Trail (Tr #440) from State Road 1238 at Pinnacles to the Table Rock Picnic Area

Any social trails existing within the closure area

State Road 1238 (Old Highway 105 / Kistler Memorial Highway) and Roses Creek Forest Service Road #99 remain open. Camping is limited to sites on the west side of Old NC 105. Conley Cove Trail (Tr #229) and areas in the Linville Gorge Wilderness area north of the closure area remains open.

The closure area is subject to change with changing fire conditions.