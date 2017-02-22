Art League of Henderson County Announces Winners in Three Shows

ALHC Long-Delayed January Winners Selected at February Meeting

Hendersonville, NC – The January Art League of Henderson County member show was to include the much anticipated Mini Challenge, along with the monthly regular member art exhibit. Unfortunately, the meeting had to be cancelled due to the snowy weather. The February meeting was a full one as it included voting on both January exhibits, as well as entries submitted for February.

The Viewer’s Choice for the popular Miniature Show was Cynthia Moser’s watercolor “Just a Bite,” showing expert control of her medium with a painting of a goat munching on a wire fence. Moser deftly captured the goat’s expression, as well as shadows and highlights in the eyes and on the metal wire. All of this in the confines of a miniature size not to exceed eight inches on any side.

2017 Artist of Month Silver Grapes by Sharon Carlyle. Image courtesy of ALHC

In the regular January exhibit, Artist of the Month honors went to ALHC past President Sharon Carlyle for her oil painting “Silver Grapes.” Carlyle also won Honorable Mention for her February submission “Pewter Pitcher and Pear.” Quipped Carlyle when she accepted her prize, “And you thought I couldn’t paint.”

January Honorable Mention was awarded to Jeanette Taws for her acrylic painting “If Barns Could Talk.”

The February Artist of the Month was John Anderson for his watercolor “Old Swinger.”

The Art League is composed of artists of many media and skill sets, as well as those who wish to support the arts in their community. It allows for exchange of ideas, artistic opportunities, and resources. The Art League of Henderson County is open to all who are interested in fine art, both artists and patrons. The next meeting will be Sunday, Mar. 12, at Opportunity House, 1411 Asheville Highway, Hendersonville, NC. (There is ample on-site and handicapped-accessible parking.) A social time begins at 1:30 p.m., with a short business meeting beginning at 2 p.m.

2017 Artist of Month Old Swinger by John Anderson. Image courtesy of ALHC

The featured speaker will be Alec Hall, retired veterinarian who is an award-winning pastel artist with, naturally, animals as his primary subjects. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit the ALHC website at www.artleague.net.

For more information, contact Darlyne Hayes, Publicity Chair, hayes_darlyne@yahoo.com.