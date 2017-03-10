Press release from Ian M. Cage:

OPENING: Context, Pretext, Subtext: Words in Art, Art in Words (Mar 22, 6-8PM)

Group TEXT Exhibition.

Reception Wed., March 22, 6-8PM. (Show will be up through April 21st.)

Weizenblatt Gallery: Mars Hill University Campus, Moore Fine Arts Building at 79 Cascade Street, Mars Hill NC 28754