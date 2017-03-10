Press release from Ian M. Cage:
OPENING: Context, Pretext, Subtext: Words in Art, Art in Words (Mar 22, 6-8PM)
Group TEXT Exhibition.
Reception Wed., March 22, 6-8PM. (Show will be up through April 21st.)
Weizenblatt Gallery: Mars Hill University Campus, Moore Fine Arts Building at 79 Cascade Street, Mars Hill NC 28754
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.