Press release:

The Transylvania Community Arts Council has placed a call for artists to create colorful works of art for their annual Art Spark Art Auction which will be held on Sunday, August 13. “This year marks the fourth year of the TC Arts Council’s art auction/fundraiser and of local artist’s supporting the arts. We look for works of art in all mediums including: sculptures, paintings, photography, mosaics, fiber, jewelry, glass, pottery, woodworking, metal . . . you pick the medium, then create and donate to this fabulous cause,” says Mary Waldroff, Board member of TC Arts Council and the Art Spark Chairperson.

Art Spark 2017 will be held on Sunday, August 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brevard Lumberyard Arts District. Proceeds from this event support all art programs of the TC Arts Council. All artists who donate a piece for the art auction will have their work on display at the TC Arts Gallery from July 24 thru August 11. Then the work will be moved to the auction site for the August 13 event. Artists have the option to get a percentage of the sale back or a free ticket to the catered event. The deadline to enter artwork is July 10. For an artist entry form call (828)884-2787 or email tcarts@comporium.net. Sponsors for this event include: Comporium, Platt Architecture PA, Brian N. Stretcher – Attorney and Counselor at Law, Broad Street Wines, Brevard Jewish Community, and the Audrey Love Charitable Foundation.