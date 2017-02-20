Press release:

362 Depot, a co-op gallery and working studio, recently opened its doors in the River Arts District (RAD), showcasing the work of ten artists. An Artists’ Breakfast, held the last Thursday of each month, offers fellow artists, collectors and art lovers a chance at camaraderie and conversation. The next Breakfast will be held Thursday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Landscape artist Richard Baker held Artists’ Breakfasts at his Saluda studio years ago. They were successful, he says, “because they allowed for an informal social gathering of painters, sculptors, photographers, writers, patrons and like-minded people. I want to replicate that camaraderie for artists here in Asheville’s RAD.” Baker’s landscapes reflect the scenery of the Asheville area and western North Carolina in a detailed style reminiscent of the Hudson River School.

The breakfasts, Pamella O’Connor says, “will allow artists, as well as the general public, to celebrate the abundance of art in our RAD.” O’Connor creates handmade flower lamps, a craft she learned in Korea. “It is so wonderful to be surrounded by such talented people representing different styles and mediums.”

Gary Cooley enjoyed a long career as an illustrator of book covers, magazine art and Broadway posters. “Now I paint the scenery here in the mountains,” he says, “paint portraits of some of the fine folks—and even a few of chickens and horses.” He adds, “The array of talent in our collection of artists is very impressive. I’m inspired every time I walk into the gallery.”

362 Depot’s ten artists are: Baker, Cooley, Angela Cunningham, Linnea Heide, Rich Nelson, Karen Noel, Pamella O’Connor, Wendy Outland, Jeff Pittman and Sarah Sneeden. Styles range from abstract to Impressionistic realism to detailed realism with landscapes, portraits, lamps, prints and note cards available.

At the Breakfasts, coffee will be provided and those attending are asked to bring food to share. “Come meet the ten artists of 362 Depot,” Baker says. “We have a group of fine artists painting and sculpting the Appalachians and beyond.”

To learn more about the Artists’ Breakfasts, contact Richard Baker at 828.234.1616. To keep up with events at the gallery, find 362 Depot on Facebook. The gallery is located at 362 Depot Street in the RAD. Hours are Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.