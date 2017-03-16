Press release from Artists in Resistance:
Today we find ourselves part of an intersectional movement. Now more than ever, people working to protect climate, the environment, and social justice need to link arms against industries that exploit our people and planet while ignoring or contributing to the climate change that will devastate us all. Currently, we are burning our number one defense against climate change as a solution to climate change. We are being forced to fight for basic human rights like clean air and clean water. Clearly, we have a lot of work to do. We must be the movement that demands change.
We’re putting out a call to all artists to add the beauty of our region’s forests into the vision of global climate action. Join us on April 5th at The BLOCK off Biltmore as we make art and celebrate the power of people and community. We’ll also be raising funds to sponsor a bus for people to go to the People’s Climate March on April 29th. We believe that anyone who wants to add their voice and their body to this day should be able to. Let’s work together to support each other and this movement.
Food prived by Eden Out – a locally owned 100% plant based delivery service that strives for quality ingredients and a sustainable future.
Suggested Donation $10 to help people travel to the People’s Climate March.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.