Press release from Artists in Resistance:

Today we find ourselves part of an intersectional movement. Now more than ever, people working to protect climate, the environment, and social justice need to link arms against industries that exploit our people and planet while ignoring or contributing to the climate change that will devastate us all. Currently, we are burning our number one defense against climate change as a solution to climate change. We are being forced to fight for basic human rights like clean air and clean water. Clearly, we have a lot of work to do. We must be the movement that demands change.

We’re putting out a call to all artists to add the beauty of our region’s forests into the vision of global climate action. Join us on April 5th at The BLOCK off Biltmore as we make art and celebrate the power of people and community. We’ll also be raising funds to sponsor a bus for people to go to the People’s Climate March on April 29th. We believe that anyone who wants to add their voice and their body to this day should be able to. Let’s work together to support each other and this movement.

Food prived by Eden Out – a locally owned 100% plant based delivery service that strives for quality ingredients and a sustainable future.

Suggested Donation $10 to help people travel to the People’s Climate March.