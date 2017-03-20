Press release form AshSpace Charter School:

ArtSpace Charter School kicked off our 6th Annual PULSE Art Project just after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 20. The following quotes from Dr. King served as the launch pad for this year’s theme of Illumination:

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that; hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

We asked students to consider these words and create a work of visual art that sheds light on a particular issue or concern, or that reflects being a source of light in darkness.

The PULSE Art Project is an annual competition open to 6th -8th grade students at ArtSpace. It is an initiative of our school-wide bully-prevention program, PULSE (Promoting Understanding, Love, Safety and Empathy). Previous themes for this project were Peace, Kindness, Unity, Compassion, and Diversity.

Participation in the project is voluntary and the work is done independently at home. Entries are judged anonymously with a rubric that rates three primary areas: expression of theme, technical skill and originality. Local artists as well as select school staff serve as judges. The work will be on display at the Pink Dog Creative, 348 Depot St. Asheville, 28801 from March 19 – April 23.

WHO: ArtSpace Charter School students grades 6-8 WHAT: The Art of Illumination

WHERE: Pink Dog Creative

348 Depot Street, Asheville, NC 28801

WHEN: March 19 – April 23

For more information contact: Adina Arden-Cooper – ArtSpace Charter School – adina.cooper@artspacecharter.org (828) 298-2787, ext 323