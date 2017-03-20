Press release form AshSpace Charter School:
ArtSpace Charter School kicked off our 6th Annual PULSE Art Project just after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 20. The following quotes from Dr. King served as the launch pad for this year’s theme of Illumination:
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that; hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
We asked students to consider these words and create a work of visual art that sheds light on a particular issue or concern, or that reflects being a source of light in darkness.
The PULSE Art Project is an annual competition open to 6th -8th grade students at ArtSpace. It is an initiative of our school-wide bully-prevention program, PULSE (Promoting Understanding, Love, Safety and Empathy). Previous themes for this project were Peace, Kindness, Unity, Compassion, and Diversity.
Participation in the project is voluntary and the work is done independently at home. Entries are judged anonymously with a rubric that rates three primary areas: expression of theme, technical skill and originality. Local artists as well as select school staff serve as judges. The work will be on display at the Pink Dog Creative, 348 Depot St. Asheville, 28801 from March 19 – April 23.
WHO: ArtSpace Charter School students grades 6-8 WHAT: The Art of Illumination
WHERE: Pink Dog Creative
348 Depot Street, Asheville, NC 28801
WHEN: March 19 – April 23
For more information contact: Adina Arden-Cooper – ArtSpace Charter School – adina.cooper@artspacecharter.org (828) 298-2787, ext 323
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.