The Museum is currently under construction to build the new Asheville Art Museum, scheduled to open in the summer of 2018. The Museum continues an active schedule of programs with Western North Carolina partners during its construction phase. Visit www.ashevilleart.org for details.

Founded by artists in 1948 in Asheville, NC, the Asheville Art Museum annually presents an exciting, inviting and active schedule of exhibitions and public programs based on its permanent collection of 20th and 21st century American art. Any visit will also include experiences with works of significance to Western North Carolina’s cultural heritage including Studio Craft, Black Mountain College and Cherokee artists. Special exhibitions feature renowned regional and national artists and explore issues of enduring interest. The Museum also offers a wide array of innovative, inspiring and entertaining educational programs for people of all ages.

The Museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and receives support from organizations such as the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources; the National Endowment for the Arts; and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Additional support is provided by the City of Asheville and Buncombe County.