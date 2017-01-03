Press release from Asheville Art Museum:

While under construction, the Asheville Art Museum will continue to offer youth art programs by partnering with community organizations. These programs are designed to engage and inspire kids to learn in new ways.

After School Art Adventures, which feature an afternoon of art-making for kids and their caregivers, will take place from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the East Asheville Public Library on the first Wednesday of each month and at the Leicester Library on the second Wednesday of each month.

Tot Time: Mixed Up + Messy is a program series for the Museum’s youngest art lovers. The program runs January 23 – March 17, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Stephens-Lee Recreational Center and costs $35 for 8-week series. Participants should register through the Asheville Parks and Recreation Department by calling 828.350.2058.

Any questions about the Museum’s youth art programs should be directed to Sharon McRorie at smcrorie@ashevilleart.org or 828.253.3227, ext. 124.

The Museum is thankful for the support it receives to continue to host its popular youth programs. The Walnut Cove Member’s Association recently awarded a grant of $3,500 to support the Museum’s K-12 educational programs including Summer Art Camp, Holiday Arts Extravaganza, After-School Art Adventures, Family Days and the Western North Carolina Regional Scholastic Art Awards.