Press release from Asheville Art Museum:

The Asheville Art Museum is pleased to present the next concert in its Pianoforte series on Sunday, February 19 at 3:00 p.m. at Biltmore United Methodist Church. For this concert, we welcome Dr. Leslie Downs, who is active as both a solo and a collaborative pianist. He has performed in solo, lieder, chamber and choral concerts throughout the United States and in Canada. He has also served as music director for regional musical theater productions. For 16 years he worked as a freelance pianist/teacher/vocal coach in New York City. He currently serves as Music Director for the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville.The program will include works by Joseph Haydn, Manuel de Falla, Charles Tomlinson Griffes, Claude Debussy, Alexander Scriabin, and Isaac Albéniz.

Tickets

Museum and Biltmore UMC Members: $8 + tax ($7 children)

Non-Members: $16 + tax ($15 children)

Tickets may be purchased online at www.ashevilleart.org or by calling the Museum at 828.253.3227.