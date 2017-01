Press release from Asheville Art Museum:

Friday, January 27, 5-7 p.m. | 175 Biltmore Ave.

An Opening Reception On the Slope

Our Museum On the Slope is celebrating its official opening with a reception on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at 175 Biltmore Ave.

Enjoy snacks and drinks, browse our gift shop and be the first to view the award-winning student artwork on view in the 2017 WNC Regional Scholastic Art Awards exhibition.