Notices from the office of the Asheville City Clerk:

Jan. 19, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

The Board of Education will hold their Mid-Year Retreat on January 19, 2017 from 8:00 a.m to 4:30 p.m. at the Board of Education Administrative Offices Board Room, located at 85 Mountain Street.

Jan. 26, 4-6 p.m.:

There will be a “Tea and Talk” held by the Asheville City Board of Education for anyone thinking about applying for the current School Board openings. This will be an informal session where interested people can ask questions to current board members. The Talk will be on Thursday, January 26 from 4-6 (stop in anytime) in the training room at the Asheville City School Central Office, located at 85 Mountain Street.

Please contact Jackie Taylor at Jackie.taylor@acsgmail.net with questions.