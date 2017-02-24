Press release from Asheville-Buncombe County NAACP Branch:

Asheville-Buncombe County NAACP will join with other NAACP Branches, Forward Together Moral Movement supporters, and coalition partners in Mark Meadow’s district to visit his Hendersonville office on February 27th to present a letter of demands and to request a public Town Hall by the end of March.

The visit will begin at 4:00 p.m. and will be one of 15 simultaneous news conferences and letter deliveries held at every US Senator and Congressperson’s office in North Carolina.

They will deliver a letter that includes six key demands:

1. Vote against the repeal of the life-saving Affordable Care Act that millions of North Carolinians depend on.

2. Oppose any executive orders or legislation that will deport our immigrant brothers and sisters.

3. Restore the full protections of the Voting Rights Act now.

4. Oppose any executive orders or legislation that will ban or attack refugees or Muslims.

5. Publicly renounce the lies about voter fraud and oppose the widespread voter suppression spreading across the country.

6. Support our call for living wages and union rights.

“We have marched and rallied – it is now time to hold our elected officials accountable. Those elected to public office are obligated to listen to ALL of their constituents. We will not be quiet, we will not acquiesce to normalizing racism, misogyny, sexism, and anti-LGBTQ said, President Asheville-Buncombe County NAACP Carmen Ramos-Kennedy. “Everyone who joined us for the Moral March On Raleigh, those who have stood with us for three Asheville Mountain Moral Mondays, those who attended the Women’s March in Asheville, those who believe Black Lives Matter, attendees to the Feb 20th Health Care Town Hall, those who stand for justice, equality and equity for all are encouraged to be a part of the movement with us by showing up in Hendersonville on February 27th.”