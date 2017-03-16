From Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce newsletter:

Upcoming Chamber events

Tuesday, March 21: March Business Before Hours

8:00 – 9:00 a.m. | PNC Bank, One Town Square Blvd., Suite 250, Asheville | Details

Wednesday, March 22: Mega Networking – Spring 2017

8:30 a.m. – 12 noon | Holiday Inn Biltmore West, 435 Smoky Park Hwy. | Details & Register

Thursday, March 23: Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for TruPoint Bank

10:00a.m.-2:00p.m. | 116 Executive Park, Asheville | Details

Thursday, April 6: April Business After Hours

5:30 p.m. | Jonas Gerard Fine Art, 144 Riverview Station, Asheville | Details