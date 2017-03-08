Press release form the Asheville Chamber Music Series:

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS), sponsored-in-part by Altavista Wealth Management, will present the Jerusalem String Quartet in concert on Friday, March 17 at 8:00 PM. The concert is part of the Asheville Symphony’s Amadeus Festival and will be held at the Diana Wortham Theatre, located at 2 South Pack Square in Asheville.

With their founding in the 1993/1994 season and subsequent 1996 debut, the Israeli musicians embarked on a journey of growth and maturation that has resulted in a wide repertoire and a stunning depth of expression: a journey still motivated by the energy and curiosity with which the ensemble began. The ensemble has found its inner center in a warm, full, human sound and the balance between high and low voices, giving it the freedom both to refine its interpretations of the classical repertoire and to explore the works of new genres and epochs—all the while striving for perfection of sound.

“The Asheville Chamber Music Series is delighted to present the Jerusalem String Quartet as part of the Asheville Amadeus Festival,” says Nathan Shirley, ACMS administrative assistant. “The Jerusalem String Quartet has received numerous awards including the Diapason d’Or, the BBC Music Magazine award for chamber music, and the ECHO Klassik. They perform around the globe and will be giving a special performance in Asheville featuring music by Haydn—the “father” of the string quartet, Mozart—performing the first of his “Haydn” string quartets, written in Haydn’s honor—and Beethoven, who took the string quartet to new levels of expression. We are pleased to once again be part of this exciting week of music.”

The Friday, March 17th program will include:

Haydn: Quartet in D major, Op. 64, #5 “Lark”

Mozart: Quartet in G major, K. 387

Beethoven: Quartet in F major, Op. 59, #1 “Razumovsky”

For over half a century the ACMS has taken its place as a valued cultural resource in Asheville, bringing world-renowned chamber artists to the city. As one of the nation’s oldest continuous performing chamber music organizations, it has been recognized for its outstanding programs and for its unique education component through a collaboration with the strings program of the Asheville Buncombe Schools and other cultural partners in the community, including the Asheville Young Musicians Club.

Tickets are $40 general admission. Youth under 25 are $5. To purchase tickets or for more information please visit the ACMS website: AshevilleChamberMusic.org or call Diana Wortham Theatre at (828) 257-4530 or email support@AshevilleChamberMusic.org