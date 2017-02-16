Press release from Our Revolution Asheville:

Group seeks to create a political system in which the 99% have a major voice.

Asheville, NC—The Asheville chapter of Our Revolution, a national organization working to reclaim democracy for the working people of our country, will hold its third meeting on Saturday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Rainbow Community Center in West Asheville.

Our Revolution Asheville is focusing on reorganizing the NC Democratic Party with new progressive energy, starting with the precinct level elections taking place February 25 in Buncombe County. The February 18 chapter meeting is to educate citizens about where their precinct is and how to participate in their precinct meetings. This is the first step toward choosing new leadership locally and across the state, leaders dedicated to representing the will of the people.

“Our Revolution is leading the charge to dramatically transform the Democratic party into one that represents the working people of our nation,” said Matt Coffay, Our Revolution Asheville co-founder, “and folks in Asheville and Buncombe County are joining us in growing numbers to make their voices heard and take action. We had approximately 160 people at our January meeting, and because of the increased level of interest during the past few weeks, we’ve moved this meeting to a larger space that can accommodate up to 400 participants.”

What: Our Revolution Asheville open meeting

When: Saturday, February 18, 2017, 2:00 p.m.

Where: Rainbow Community Center, 60 State Street, West Asheville, NC

Who: All who want to take proactive action to help change the course of NC and the nation

Our Revolution Asheville is the local chapter of the national Our Revolution organization that is working to transform the Democratic Party—starting at the grassroots level—into a party that represents the working people of America.

For more information about Our Revolution Asheville, visit their Facebook page or their website at ourrevolutionavl.com. For more information about the February 18 meeting, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/56450212049 or contact Matt Coffay at Matt@ourrevolutionavl.com or (828) 200-6898.