Public notice from the office of the Asheville City Clerk:

The following are City Council meetings scheduled:

1. Tuesday, February 7 – 2:30 p.m. – 1st Floor North Conference Room in City Hall – Worksession to hear an update on the implementation of the bonds

2. Tuesday, February 7 – 4:00 p.m. – 200 College Street – joint worksession with the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners (Agenda attached)

3. Friday, February 17 – 8:30 a.m. – Overlook Hall (300 Field Drive) at the UNC-Asheville Campus – Council Annual Retreat