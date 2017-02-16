Meeting agenda from the office of the City Clerk for the city of Asheville:
Asheville City Council Retreat, February 17, 2017
University of North Carolina Asheville – Overlook Hall
Guests will be able to park in available visitor spaces in Lot P17. They are able to register their cars using their license plate by calling campus police at 828-251-6710. The campus police are aware of the event and will be ready to take any calls.
PURPOSE
To assist the Asheville City Council in reaffirming its vision and priorities and to develop roles and operating guidelines that maximize its success as an elected body
GOALS
- Engage in a brief team building exercise to set the climate for the work to be done
- Review the Council’s Vision statement to provide intent and inspiration for the role and direction of Asheville’s elected body
- Review the Council’s Three Year Priorities to assess status and reaffirm intent
- Assist the Council in clarifying roles and establishing operating guidelines that will maximize its success as an elected body
- Determine how to provide feedback/assess success regarding operating guidelines
- Evaluate and identify next steps
AGENDA
8:45 a.m. Arrival/Continental Breakfast available
9:00 to 9:15 Welcome/Overview
- Purpose, Goals, Agenda Review
- Overview Local Elected Leadership Model
9:15 to 10:15 Climate Setting/Team Building
10:15 to 11:00 Vision Review/Successes
- Reading: Intent and Inspiration
- Vision Use/Successes for Past Year
11:00 to 12:00 Three Year Priorities Review
(Note: Status and intent only; not adding new priorities)
12:00 to 1:00 Lunch with the Group
1:00 to 1:45 Role Clarification/Assessment
1:45 to 4:00 Develop Operating Guidelines
4:00 to 4:30 Develop Plan to Provide Feedback/Assess Success for Operating Guidelines
4:30 to 5:00 Identify Follow Up Actions and Evaluate Session
5:00 p.m. Session Adjourns