On behalf of the Asheville City Board of Education, we are pleased to announce the thirteen members of the Superintendent Search Community Advisory Team, selected from more than three dozen nominations from both the district and the community.
The group will have their first meeting this Friday from 5:00 – 7:30 PM and as part of their agenda will determine the format of the four upcoming community forums. We hope that you will be able to attend one of these.
February 8, 5:15 – 6:30 PM at Hall Fletcher
February 9, 5:15 – 6:30 PM at Montford North Star Academy
February 15, 5:15 – 6:30 PM at Central Office (Board Room)
February 16, 5:15 – 6:30 PM at Asheville Primary (Preschool)
View the team list is below.
The search is underway and we will keep you up-to-date over the next four months.
Asheville City Schools
Superintendent Search
Community Advisory Team Members
Sarah Cain, ACS Administrator (Principal)
Polk Dieters, ACS Licensed Teacher – Secondary
Libby Kyles, ACS Licensed Teacher – Elementary
Jesse Pitt, ACS Support Staff (Social Worker/Counselor)
Shenekia McDaniels, ACS Classified Staff
Mark Dickerson, ACS Central Office Staff
Iindia Pearson, Asheville Housing Authority
William Irby, ACS Foundation
Alan Kirkpatrick, ACS PTO
Melissa Cole Essig, ACS PTO
Thomas Priester, ACS PTO
Gwen Wisler, City Government
Al Whitesides, County Government
Each of our schools is represented by one or more of these individuals.