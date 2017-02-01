Announcement from Asheville City Schools:

On behalf of the Asheville City Board of Education, we are pleased to announce the thirteen members of the Superintendent Search Community Advisory Team, selected from more than three dozen nominations from both the district and the community.

The group will have their first meeting this Friday from 5:00 – 7:30 PM and as part of their agenda will determine the format of the four upcoming community forums. We hope that you will be able to attend one of these.

February 8, 5:15 – 6:30 PM at Hall Fletcher

February 9, 5:15 – 6:30 PM at Montford North Star Academy

February 15, 5:15 – 6:30 PM at Central Office (Board Room)

February 16, 5:15 – 6:30 PM at Asheville Primary (Preschool)

View the team list is below.

The search is underway and we will keep you up-to-date over the next four months.

ACS Communications Division

______

Asheville City Schools

Superintendent Search

Community Advisory Team Members

Sarah Cain, ACS Administrator (Principal)

Polk Dieters, ACS Licensed Teacher – Secondary

Libby Kyles, ACS Licensed Teacher – Elementary

Jesse Pitt, ACS Support Staff (Social Worker/Counselor)

Shenekia McDaniels, ACS Classified Staff

Mark Dickerson, ACS Central Office Staff

Iindia Pearson, Asheville Housing Authority

William Irby, ACS Foundation

Alan Kirkpatrick, ACS PTO

Melissa Cole Essig, ACS PTO

Thomas Priester, ACS PTO

Gwen Wisler, City Government

Al Whitesides, County Government

Each of our schools is represented by one or more of these individuals.