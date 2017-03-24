Announcement from Asheville City Schools Superintendent Office:
Notice is hereby given that a Special Called Meeting of the Asheville City Board of Education will be held as follows:
DATE: Monday, March 27, 2017
TIME: 4:00 P.M.
PLACE: ASHEVILLE CITY SCHOOLS
Administrative Offices / Training Room #203
85 Mountain Street
Asheville, North Carolina
PURPOSE:
The purpose of this special meeting is to hold a closed session pursuant to Section 143-318.11(a)(1) and (3) of the General Statutes of North Carolina to prevent the disclosure of privileged or confidential personnel information pursuant to G.S. § 115C-319-321; and to discuss matters protected by the attorney-client privilege.
Immediately following the closed session, the Board will meet in open session to review an agency agreement with the County of Buncombe regarding school financing and construction and to take action on items that were reviewed and discussed in closed session.
Jackie Taylor
Administrative Assistant
Superintendent Office
(828) 350-6145
