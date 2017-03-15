From Asheville City Schools Foundation email:

It is Asheville City Schools Foundation’s goal to nurture whole children and build a whole community with you. Each year, we hold an event to celebrate all of those, including you, who are working toward this critical goal with us. Our Celebration of Champions event will showcase individual, community, and parent “Champions” from every school in our district who have shown exceptional dedication to our children. In addition to hearing from these inspiring people and seeing videos highlighting their own unique stories, we will share a meal together and have the opportunity to enhance our program resources through a silent auction. Many wonderful items like the original student-made art piece illustrated in the graphic below will be featured!

Please join us and buy your ticket today, and celebrate your connection to this vibrant community of which we are all a part!

Date: May 6th, 2017

Location: Crowne Plaza Expo Center, 1 Resort Dr, Asheville, NC 28806

Time: Registration and silent auction begin at 5:15 PM

Get your ticket today!

All funds received from ticket sales and auction will support Asheville City Schools Foundation programs.

Congratulations to Our 2017 Champions

2017 Individual and Community Champions

Sarah Reincke of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)

Asheville Writers in the Schools & Community

Al Whitesides – Lifetime Achievement

Parent Champions in ACS

Luz Velazquez from Asheville City Preschool

Pat Hall from Claxton Elementary

Angelica Wind from Hall Fletcher Elementary

Joan Pinegar from Isaac Dickson Elementary

Gene Peyroux from Ira B. Jones Elementary

Allison Reece from Vance Elementary

Jessica Merchant from Asheville Middle

Alec Fehl from SILSA

Nancy Hutchins from Asheville High

For more information, please visit acsf.org or call 828-350-6174