It is Asheville City Schools Foundation’s goal to nurture whole children and build a whole community with you. Each year, we hold an event to celebrate all of those, including you, who are working toward this critical goal with us. Our Celebration of Champions event will showcase individual, community, and parent “Champions” from every school in our district who have shown exceptional dedication to our children. In addition to hearing from these inspiring people and seeing videos highlighting their own unique stories, we will share a meal together and have the opportunity to enhance our program resources through a silent auction. Many wonderful items like the original student-made art piece illustrated in the graphic below will be featured!

Date: May 6th, 2017
Location: Crowne Plaza Expo Center, 1 Resort Dr, Asheville, NC 28806
Time: Registration and silent auction begin at 5:15 PM

All funds received from ticket sales and auction will support Asheville City Schools Foundation programs.
Congratulations to Our 2017 Champions
2017 Individual and Community Champions
- Sarah Reincke of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
- Asheville Writers in the Schools & Community
- Al Whitesides – Lifetime Achievement
Parent Champions in ACS
- Luz Velazquez from Asheville City Preschool
- Pat Hall from Claxton Elementary
- Angelica Wind from Hall Fletcher Elementary
- Joan Pinegar from Isaac Dickson Elementary
- Gene Peyroux from Ira B. Jones Elementary
- Allison Reece from Vance Elementary
- Jessica Merchant from Asheville Middle
- Alec Fehl from SILSA
- Nancy Hutchins from Asheville High
For more information, please visit acsf.org or call 828-350-6174
