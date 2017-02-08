From Asheville City Schools:
Notice of Special Meeting
The Asheville City Board of Education will hold a series of special meetings beginning at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8; Thursday, Feb. 9; Wednesday, Feb. 15; and Thursday, Feb. 16 at the locations below.
The purpose of these special meetings are to conduct public forums for the search process for a new superintendent for Asheville City Schools.
Members of the board will be attending the forum on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Hall Fletcher Elementary School, located at 60 Ridgelawn Road, Asheville, N.C.
- Thursday, Feb. 9
Montford North Star Academy
90 Montford Avenue
Asheville, N.C.
- Wednesday, Feb. 15
Asheville City Schools
Administrative Offices — Board Room
Asheville, N.C.
- Thursday, Feb. 16
Asheville Primary School
441 Haywood Road
Asheville N.C.