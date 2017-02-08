Asheville City Schools hold public meetings to gain input on new superintendent search

Posted on by Max Hunt

From Asheville City Schools:

Notice of Special Meeting

The Asheville City Board of Education will hold a series of special meetings beginning at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8; Thursday, Feb. 9; Wednesday, Feb. 15; and Thursday, Feb. 16 at the locations below.

The purpose of these special meetings are to conduct public forums for the search process for a new superintendent for Asheville City Schools.

Members of the board will be attending the forum on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Hall Fletcher Elementary School, located at 60 Ridgelawn Road, Asheville, N.C.

  • Thursday, Feb. 9
    Montford North Star Academy
    90 Montford Avenue
    Asheville, N.C.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 15
    Asheville City Schools
    Administrative Offices — Board Room
    Asheville, N.C.
  • Thursday, Feb. 16
    Asheville Primary School
    441 Haywood Road
    Asheville N.C.
