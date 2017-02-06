Press release from Asheville Fire Department:

The Asheville Fire Department is accepting applications for their Citizens Fire Academy starting March 29th and running until May on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The Citizens Fire Academy teaches citizens about the philosophy, policies, and guiding principles of the Asheville Fire Department and its services to the community. It gives citizens an inside look at the challenges firefighters face daily. Citizens also have an opportunity to offer comments, ideas, and solutions.

The Citizens Fire Academy is designed to:

Increase public awareness of fire department responsibilities and operations.

Build a stronger relationship between the community and the Asheville Fire Department.

Provide the public the opportunity for feedback and suggestions.

Increase community support and awareness about the Asheville Fire Department operations through education and exchanging of ideas.

Create responsible, well-informed citizens who influence public opinion on the Asheville Fire Department operations, practices, and services.

Click here to fill out an application. For more information regarding AFDS Citizen’s Academy please contact Kelly Hinz at (828)251-4010 or atkhinz@ashevillenc.gov.