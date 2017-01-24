Press release from Asheville Folk:

Asheville Folk, a collective of local artists, makers, and entrepreneurs, opened a boutique coworking space in August 2016. The space is home to local creators and entrepreneurs you would normally find working diligently in coffee shops. Now, they are at 120 Coxe Ave, conveniently close to Vortex Donuts, Buxton Hall BBQ, multiple breweries, and on the edge of popular downtown Asheville.

“Our goal is to introduce creative entrepreneurs to each other in a comfortable environment and watch the benefits of that relationship,” said Christina Forêt, creator of Asheville Folk. “Being surrounded by people who are constantly creating is exciting! It encourages feedback and productivity, and ignites motivation like nothing else that I’ve seen.”

The space is equipped with privates desks, communal tables and a lounging area to serve an array of people and their purposes. A variety of membership plans are available, but all come with use of the naturally lit space, wifi, free coffee, and good company.

A section of the open, plant-filled room is dedicated to the frequent visitors who apply to have their own desk, decorated and equipped to their personal liking, while the communal space compliments any variable schedule imaginable. There is even a 5-day-pass available for particularly whimsical makers, or folks visiting from out of town.

“Asheville Folk’s coworking space is built exactly for what I needed—a kick in the rear, a streamlined and healthy environment, and a fair price tag. I will totally be back.,” said Jessica Kaufman, owner of Waxon Boutique & Dye Studio.

Photos and more information about Asheville Folk Coworking can be found at ashevillefolk.com