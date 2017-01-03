Press release from Asheville GreenWorks:

WHAT: Hard 2 Recycle Collection Event

WHO: Asheville GreenWorks

WHERE: West Asheville, Parking Lot of Aaron’s Rent to Own, 1298 Patton Ave.

Asheville, NC 28806

WHEN: Saturday, January 14, 2017 • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Asheville GreenWorks Hosts Hard 2 Recycle Event January 14 in West Asheville

On Saturday, January 14, local nonprofit Asheville GreenWorks hosts the first of its five annual Hard 2 Recycle events for 2017. The public is invited to drop off hard to recycle items from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Aaron’s Rent to Own at 1298 Patton Avenue in West Asheville.

“This is our first event of the year, which is often a pretty busy one with people bringing in their old TVs that have just been replaced and Styrofoam packaging from the holiday gift-giving season,” says Asheville GreenWorks Executive Director Dawn Chávez. “In 2016, we collected 107,000 lbs of materials—53.5 tons—keeping these materials out of the landfill. We’re hoping our 2017 Hard 2 Recycle events will be just as successful.”

Items accepted at the January 14 event include Styrofoam and packing peanuts, electronics, metals (all kinds), batteries, broken and working appliances, books (both for recycling and donation), cardboard, furniture, desktop/laptop computers and computer accessories, toner cartridges, cell phones, writing instruments, select personal care and beauty item containers, and spent cooking oil. CRT and tube televisions are accepted for a recycling fee of $10 (not accepting wooden console TVs). A detailed list of all items accepted is available at ashevillegreenworks.org/hard-2-recycle.

Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, Asheville Humane Society, and Snake, Rabbit, and Snail Bookmobile will be on site accepting donations of building supplies and furniture, pet supplies, and gently used books respectively.

Each year, Asheville GreenWorks hosts five Hard 2 Recycle events: four quarterly collections to cover the four corners of Buncombe County and one central event in downtown Asheville.

Volunteers are also needed to help staff the January 14 event. Those interested in volunteering should email volunteer@ashevillegreenworks.org.

The next Hard 2 Recycle event will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the City Public Works parking lot, 161 S. Charlotte Street, in downtown Asheville.

Established in 1973, Asheville GreenWorks is an urban environmental conservation organizations working to enhance the community through educational and volunteer based environmental programs. With thousands of volunteers, Asheville GreenWorks engages the community in grassroots projects including tree plantings, urban agriculture, environmental cleanups, anti-litter and waste reduction education, creation of green spaces, and preservation of Asheville’s rivers and trees.