Press release from Asheville GreenWorks:

Asheville GreenWorks is seeking nominations for its annual Environmental Excellence Awards, which honor outstanding achievements in environmental sustainability by individuals, organizations, schools and businesses located in Asheville and throughout Buncombe County.

Asheville GreenWorks established the Environmental Excellence Awards to recognize the outstanding work in environmental stewardship happening in Asheville and Buncombe County.

Winners of Environmental Excellence Awards are selected based upon evidence of results that positively affect the environment. A panel of individuals representing a cross-section of the community, including Asheville GreenWorks staff and board, the City of Asheville Office of Sustainability, and business, youth and community leaders, evaluates nominees.

Criteria include effectiveness; innovation, creativity and originality; environmental stewardship; leadership; and sustainability elements (how a nominee has improved social, economic and ecological conditions).

Environmental Excellence Awards will be presented in the following categories:

• Susan B. Roderick Lifetime Achievement Award – Recognizing an individual or organization for a lifelong or long-term contribution to environmental stewardship.

• Youth – Recognizing young (up to 25 years old) individuals, or groups working with young people, who demonstrate environmental stewardship.

• Individual – Recognizing a person contributing to environmental stewardship through volunteer, conservation, leadership, community-building or innovation efforts.

• Business (Small and Large) – Recognizing a business contributing to environmental stewardship through volunteer, conservation, leadership, community-building or innovation efforts.

• Organization – Recognizing a non-profit organization contributing to environmental stewardship through volunteer, conservation, leadership, community-building or innovation efforts.

• Education – Recognizing an individual or organization that has demonstrated leadership through educating others about the environment.

Nominations for the 2017 Environmental Excellence Awards can be submitted online at ashevillegreenworks.org/environmental-excellence-awards . The deadline for nominations is Friday, February 24.

The awards will be presented during a celebration at the Asheville Masonic Temple in downtown Asheville on Thursday, March 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with others who care about making a difference in Asheville and Buncombe County through environmental sustainability practices. The evening will include beer, wine and heavy hors d'oeuvres. A children's area with activities will be available for guests twelve and under with childcare included. Helen Chickering, reporter and host of All Things Considered for WCQS-FM public radio, will emcee the awards ceremony to announce and honor the winners of the 2017 Environmental Excellence Awards. Additional details and a link to buy tickets are available at ashevillegreenworks.org/environmental-excellence-awards

Established in 1973, Asheville GreenWorks inspires, equips and mobilizes individuals and communities to take care of the places we love to live. With thousands of volunteers, Asheville GreenWorks engages the community in grassroots projects including tree plantings, urban agriculture, environmental cleanups, anti-litter and waste reduction education, creation of green spaces, and preservation of Asheville’s rivers and trees.