Newnan, Georgia – Corporate Aircraft Solutions announced today the expansion of the Oasis Helicopter Tour operations into Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville Helicopter Tours is scheduled to open March 15, 2017 with the fixed base operations (FBO) at the Asheville Regional Airport in Fletcher, North Carolina.

The inaugural set of tours include Asheville and Biltmore Tour, Chimney Rock Landmark Tour as well as the currently fastest selling tour, Blue Ridge Parkway scenic tour. According to Steve Olive, CEO and President, “The opening of Asheville is exciting for our Oasis Helicopter Tour division. This location will service the Blue Ridge area, further expanding our commitment to bringing the helicopter flight experience to tourists.”

Tours will fly from the Asheville Regional Airport (FBO) located at 240 Wright Brothers Way, Fletcher, NC 28732.

Executive Director of Asheville Regional Airport, Lew Bleiweis, supports building the tourism of Asheville, “We are excited to have Oasis Helicopters join our location and provide helicopter tours from Asheville Regional Airport! Their dedication to tourism, support of local emergency services and variety of tours will be a great addition to our local business community.”

Asheville is the heart of tourism in the Blue Ridge Mountains, with a constant focus on environmental conservation, low-impact tourism and desire to share the beauty of the area with all visitors. Asheville Helicopters is dedicated to supporting these efforts by donating a percentage of select tours to the Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy, among other charities within the local community. “Our dedication to conservation at our beach tour locations will continue to the mountains of North Carolina,” Olive says. “We want to share the beauty of the areas with our guests, while supporting the efforts to protect these areas for future generations.”

For more information, visit ashevillehelicopters.com/.