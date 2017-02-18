The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus will play a free concert at Asheville High School on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Asheville High School Band Director Emily Talley considers the the Army Field Band and Chorus “one of the finest military ensembles in the country.” As the band is only able to visit our region once every eight years, this is a great opportunity for both students and the community!

The US Army Field Band will be joined by about a dozen advanced students from the Asheville High School Bands Program. This free event is sponsored by the BP Solutions Group, a marketing services provider based in Asheville. The concert will take place at the Asheville High School Auditorium.

While the concert is free, tickets are required. To reserve a ticket, contact Asheville High School Band Director Emily Talley at 828 350-2646 or emily.talley@acsgmail.net or visit https://armyfieldband.ticketleap.com/asheville/ There is a maximum of four tickets per person.

About the Army Field Band:

The Army Field Band’s mission is to serve and inspire the American people by telling the Army story and honoring our Soldiers and Veterans at home and abroad as The Musical Ambassadors of the Army. For more than half a century the Army Field Band has travelled thousands of miles each year presenting a variety of music to enthusiastic audiences at home and abroad.

More information: http://www.armyfieldband.com/

About the Asheville High School Band Program:

The Asheville High School band has a long standing tradition of excellence. From its forty-three straight superior ratings in Grade VI music achieved by their Wind Symphony ensemble, to the competitive marching band, the students and staff are constantly striving to learn and improve. The AHS Band has performed in many venues across the United States, including in Hawaii at the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack this past November.

More information: http://wordpress.ashevillehighbands.com/

About the BP Solutions Group:

BP Solutions Group (formerly known as Biltmore Press) was established in Biltmore Village, Asheville, NC, in 1925 and has served the Western North Carolina and surrounding areas since that time as the region’s highest quality, full-service printer.