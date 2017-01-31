A Birthday Wish to Help Animals in Need

Asheville, NC – Asheville Humane Society is now offering a new opportunity to help local animals from the comfort of your own home. Leading up to your birthday, you can create your very own campaign to raise funds for the animals at Asheville Humane Society. Donations will provide them with the necessary care and enrichment they need on their journey to finding a forever home.

“Birthdays are a celebration of life, and we hope animal lovers will consider pledging their special day — or month! — to help our homeless pets begin a new life of their own,” says Meredith Riddick, communications and digital fundraising manager at Asheville Humane Society. “Giving an animal a second chance is the most meaningful birthday gift you could ever receive!”

Campaigners will set up their personlized page online and use social media and email to request donations as birthday gifts. Setting up a page is quick and easy using everydayhero’s secure fundraising platform. Sign up now and you will receive instructions to set up your page one month before your birthday. Campaigners who raise $100 or more will receive an Asheville Humane Society hat!