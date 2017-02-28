Press release from White Horse Black Mountain:
March has a reputation as a windy month, and Asheville Jazz Orchestra will make sure that’s so with a blast of brass and woodwind big band swing at its monthly White Horse Black Mountain show on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. The intimate White Horse features a spacious dance floor for those who can’t stay in their seats when the beat begins as well as plentiful seating for listeners.
Since 2006 the 17-piece Asheville Jazz Orchestra has delighted audiences with its renditions of Swing Era classics and new compositions for big band. Some of its members have played in latter-day incarnations of the classic big bands and can be listed among the area’s best jazz players. The AJO performs under the leadership trombonist Dave Wilken, who’s also responsible for most of the ensemble’s original arrangements and compositions. True to its mission of preserving and advancing the uniquely American art of swing jazz, the AJO has matured into WNC’s hardest swinging big band.
Show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Advance tickets available online at
http://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.