Press release from White Horse Black Mountain:

March has a reputation as a windy month, and Asheville Jazz Orchestra will make sure that’s so with a blast of brass and woodwind big band swing at its monthly White Horse Black Mountain show on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. The intimate White Horse features a spacious dance floor for those who can’t stay in their seats when the beat begins as well as plentiful seating for listeners.

Since 2006 the 17-piece Asheville Jazz Orchestra has delighted audiences with its renditions of Swing Era classics and new compositions for big band. Some of its members have played in latter-day incarnations of the classic big bands and can be listed among the area’s best jazz players. The AJO performs under the leadership trombonist Dave Wilken, who’s also responsible for most of the ensemble’s original arrangements and compositions. True to its mission of preserving and advancing the uniquely American art of swing jazz, the AJO has matured into WNC’s hardest swinging big band.

Show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Advance tickets available online at

http://www.whitehorseblackmountain.com