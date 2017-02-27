From an email newsletter from the Asheville Jewish Community Center:

Dear JCC friends and families,

Sadly, as of this morning, our JCC was added to the list of JCCs that have received bomb threat calls. The call was received at 9:30 this morning. There were no children on the premises, as this was a teacher workday for Shalom Children’s Center. The Asheville Police Department arrived promptly, and we evacuated the building while the police conducted a search of the premises. We were given the all clear at approximately 10:30 am.

Our after school program will operate on a normal schedule this afternoon.

I am happy to report that our security procedures are solid, and our staff’s response was stellar. Also note that in an abundance of caution, we will be hiring police officers to provide extra security at the JCC during our busiest times of day.

All of our staff are instructed to direct questions about our security procedures to me, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me directly if you have any concerns.

All the best,

Lael Gray

Executive Director