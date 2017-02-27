From an email newsletter from the Asheville Jewish Community Center:
Dear JCC friends and families,
Sadly, as of this morning, our JCC was added to the list of JCCs that have received bomb threat calls. The call was received at 9:30 this morning. There were no children on the premises, as this was a teacher workday for Shalom Children’s Center. The Asheville Police Department arrived promptly, and we evacuated the building while the police conducted a search of the premises. We were given the all clear at approximately 10:30 am.
Our after school program will operate on a normal schedule this afternoon.
I am happy to report that our security procedures are solid, and our staff’s response was stellar. Also note that in an abundance of caution, we will be hiring police officers to provide extra security at the JCC during our busiest times of day.
All of our staff are instructed to direct questions about our security procedures to me, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me directly if you have any concerns.
All the best,
Lael Gray
Executive Director
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.