Press release:

Join the Asheville Lyric Opera (ALO) Saturday, February 25, at the Biltmore Village DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 6 P.M. for the 2017 Winter Gala. This special event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for ALO and ensures musical and theatre traditions continue for audiences across Western North Carolina.

The gala features a three-course meal, cash bar and live and silent auctions. Patrons will also enjoy an evening of song, including performances by artists many will recognize from past ALO productions. Those interested in a more intimate interaction with the performers can join us at 5 P.M. for a special pre-party celebration of hors d’oeuvres and bubbly with the concert artists as they perform to the greatest influences in their opera careers.

The 2017 Winter Gala makes ALO’s upcoming productions, including Fiddler on Roof coming in July of 2017, possible. Proceeds from the gala also funds educational programs through ALO, including the Young Artist Program. The competitive internship attracts rising stars in the operatic world and puts them through a rigorous summer program. Additionally, the ALO School Program brings the opera directly into area classrooms. Elementary and middle school students have the opportunity to meet, listen and interact with opera stars. By attending the 2017 Winter Gala, attendees will ensure the gift of opera lives on for generations to come.

Please call the ALO office to reserve your tickets at (828) 236-0670. Or visit www.Ashevillelyric.org to purchase tickets online.