Important historical music-theatre related events of February 25:

1911: Victor Herbert’s opera “Natoma” premiered in Philadelphia

1950: “Your Show of Shows” premieres, starring Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca

1953: “Wonderful Town” opened at the Winter Garden Theater in NYC

1963: The Beatles release their first single record in the US: “Please please me”

1973: Steven Sondheim’s “Little Night Music” premiered at the Shubert Theatre in NYC

1982: “Final broadcast of the Lawrence Welk Show”

The musical and theatre tradition of February 25 continues in Asheville, as the Asheville Lyric Opera (ALO) presents its Winter Gala 2017.

Geoffrey Cox, a bass with a sonorous voice who last enthralled the community as Il Commendatore in the ALO production of Don Giovanni, is joined by tenor Grant Knox, soprano Danielle Knox, soprano Katherine Sandoval, and mezzo-soprano Tania Rodriquez in an evening of song that is guaranteed to delight! The Winter Gala has become recognized for not only the highest of musical quality, but also for the culinary experience.

This year’s Gala will feature a three-course meal, cash bar, and live and silent auctions of intriguing items and packages. Our most sincere thanks to our sponsors: Harry’s Cadillac, The Asheville Citizen-Times, The DoubleTree by Hilton, Asheville, and Dining Innovations Catering, Asheville.

Mark your calendars for the ALO Winter Gala, at 6 pm on February 25, at the The DoubleTree by Hilton, Asheville, located in historic Biltmore Village. Want a more intimate interaction with the artists? Join us at 5 p.m. for a special optional pre-party celebration of hors d’oeuvres and bubbly with the concert artists who will perform toasts to the greatest influences in their opera careers!

Please call the ALO office to reserve your tickets at (828) 236-0670.