Press release:

The 10th Annual Asheville Mardi Gras Parade will be rolling down the streets of downtown Asheville on Sunday, February 26th at 3:05pm, rain or shine. This year’s parade theme is “X” (for the roman numeral, of course) and will feature live bands, festooned floats, and costumed revelers. The parade will start at the corner of Haywood and Wall Streets in downtown Asheville. Immediately following the Parade will be “The Queen’s Ball” held at Pack’s Tavern located at 20 South Spruce Street, downtown. This event is also open to the public and will feature live music from Tuesday Night Funk Jam, Asheville Second Line, Wicked Geishas, and Vendetta Crème. Local poet/artist Barbie Angell will be the emcee, there will also be roving performers, and a photo booth.

This year’s Mardi Gras Royals, Queen Melanie Brethauer and King Brent Edmondson, have each been involved with the Asheville Mardi Gras Parade for the past four years. Each year on 12th night, an event marking the 12th day after Christmas, the membership gathers for a shot at becoming new royalty. At this year’s event, Queen Melanie found the plastic “baby” in her piece of king cake and persuaded King Brent to reign alongside her. Asheville Mardi Gras is a membership-based social aid and pleasure club. For more information on the benefits of joining, and becoming a member go to www.ashvillemardigras.org.