Press release from the city of Asheville:

Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer will give a State of the City address at noon Oct. 4 in the U.S. Cellular Center Banquet Hall. Mayor Manheimer’s speech will focus on Asheville’s progress in the past year along with the proposed bond referendum and priorities for the future.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon. A light lunch will be provided.

Seating is limited. Please RSVP by Sept. 30 to Tom Downing, tdowning@ashevillenc.gov.