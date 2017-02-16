Press release from media representative on behalf of Eye On Your Home:

ASHEVILLE, NC, FEBRUARY 2017 – A chance to turn adversity into opportunity inspired realtor Melissa Rulli to create the innovative franchise opportunity, Eye On Your Home.

Eye On Your Home is a leader in the second home property management business, specializing in watching over and caring for second homes for absentee owners. With thousands of second homes across the nation, Eye On Your Home offers a unique opportunity to tap into and profit from this huge industry.

Melissa Rulli, founder and owner, has more than seven years experience in this niche business, operating Eye On Your Home since 2010. Prior to starting the business, she worked as a North Carolina real estate broker. When the real estate market took a tumble during the later years of the last decade, Melissa created this opportunity for success, first for herself, and now for others with the Eye On Your Home franchise opportunity.

“This is a Blue Ocean opportunity not filled,” Melissa said. “There are thousands of second homes across the nation that do not have any support when their owners are not present. Owners are looking for a company with consistent service, systems, and core values that support their valuable investment. Now with Eye On Your Home territories available nationally, absentee owners can have that kind of support.”

Eye On Your Home is the FIRST second home property management company that is a trademarked brand for the industry. Western North Carolina, where Eye On Your Home was born and currently operates in Fletcher, has at least 15 territories available in the mountains alone. These include Boone, Banner Elk, Linville, Wolf Laurel, Weaverville, Black Mountain, Asheville, Arden/Fletcher, Highlands, Cashiers, Hendersonville, Flat Rock, Brevard, Lake Lure, Saluda, and Waynesville/Sylva. Other territories will be opening soon.

Eye On Your Home franchises are sold by territory, based on miles or demographics, which are evaluated and determined.

“This niche market has very little support,” Melissa said. “The few mom and pop operations that try to serve the market do not have the same broad support for emergencies, maintenance, concierge and even remodels. There is nothing that Eye On Your Home cannot facilitate for a client. Our Motto is ‘What can we do to make your life easier?’ We take the stress and burden of owning a second home off the owners’ shoulders, so they can show up, turn the key, and enjoy.”

Eye On Your Home has expanded operations to support all home ownership, from vacant for sale, homes in trust, local owners, builders and VRBOs. For franchisees, Eye On Your Home is a proven, successful company that will train, mentor, and support a franchisee with knowledge, systems, training and experience.

“A mentor/protégé relationship is what buying an Eye On Your Home franchise all is about.” Melissa said. “We’ll get your business up and running faster, smoother and more efficiently than starting from scratch. You will always have a mentor who cares and is invested in your success.”

Melissa’s goal is for each and every franchisee to feel like family and for them to know she is 100% invested in her vision to provide a consistent, trained and supported model to the clients out there that need an “Eye.”

“An Eye On Your Home franchise is a modest investment, home based, flexible, community integrated business that has grateful clients, untapped income potential, and little or no overhead,” Melissa said.

A great fit for an Eye On Your Home franchisee is someone who has the following skillsets: task management abilities, macro vision, networking strengths, business know-how, strong communication skills, creativity, tenacity, innovation and a can-do mentality. You do not need a real estate license to do this work, since it does not handle sales or tenancy.

To learn more about this exciting opportunity to be a part of the FIRST Second home property management company available, getting in on the ground floor please contact Melissa Rulli at MR@EyeOnYourHome.net or visit the website at EyeOnYourHome.net.