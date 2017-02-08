Second annual Wings for Autism® coming

to Asheville Regional Airport February 11

Asheville, NC – On Saturday, February 11, local families with loved ones on the autism spectrum will arrive at Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) for the second annual Wings for Autism® event at the airport. This event is being held in partnership with The Arc of Buncombe County, Allegiant Air, Worldwide Flight Services and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Wings for Autism® is an airport “rehearsal” specially designed for individuals with autism spectrum disorders, their families and aviation professionals. Often, autistic people have difficulty navigating unfamiliar situations, especially environments with unusual sights, sounds or other stimuli. Wings for Autism® is designed to alleviate some of the stress that families who have a loved one with autism experience when traveling by air. The program also provides families with the opportunity to practice entering the airport, obtain boarding passes, go through security and board a plane.

Wings for Autism® also gives airport, airline, TSA professionals and other personnel the opportunity to observe, interact and deliver their services in a structured, learning environment.

Registration is full for this free event, with 140 people from the area signed up to benefit from the experience (participation is limited to the space available on the airplane). Upon arrival, event attendees will check in to receive their boarding pass, go through security, and be greeted at the gate prior to boarding the plane for their “imaginary trip.” And when they deplane into the gate area, a festive Valentine’s Day reception will cap the event — a way for the airport and event partners to show some love to their guests.

“Last year’s event was one of the best days at the airport, and we knew right away that we wanted to offer a Wings for Autism® event again,” said Lew Bleiweis, executive director of Asheville Regional Airport. “We had a waiting list last year, and we have a waiting list again this year, which shows the need for familiarization programs like this. I am so proud of the airport, Allegiant, Worldwide Flight Services, the TSA and The Arc of Buncombe for partnering to make this event possible.”

“We are very excited to be involved in another Wings for Autism event at Asheville Regional Airport,” said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer. “These events are great learning experiences for our team members, and we’re happy to help provide this opportunity to the Asheville community.”

“The Arc of Buncombe County Board of Directors and staff are elated to work with the Asheville Regional Airport, Allegiant and The Arc of the U.S. for the second year,” said Linda McDaniel, Program Director for The Arc of Buncombe County. “It has been a cohesive working relationship that has afforded families in WNC a unique test travel experience.”

“The event is a wonderful opportunity to expose families to the airport environment, including our checkpoints,” said TSA Spokesman Mike England. “We want them to understand that a checkpoint is not something to be afraid of, and in fact, we have been successful in getting that across to participants in the past.”