Rally Defending Affordable Care Act on Saturday, February 25, Downtown Asheville

Senators Burr and Tillis and Congressmen Meadows and McHenry invited to attend

Asheville, NC—Our Revolution Asheville is joining forces with Indivisible Asheville/WNC and other Asheville organizations to hold a rally on Saturday, February 25, at Pack Square in downtown Asheville in support of the Affordable Care Act. Citizens nationwide will be rallying simultaneously on this date for the same cause. Senators Burr (R-NC) and Tillis (R-NC) and Congressmen Meadows (11th District) and McHenry (10th District) have been invited to attend the Asheville event to explain why they approve of repealing the Affordable Care Act before an adequate replacement plan is in place.

“There have been a flurry of actions in the area, which is great, but with recess ending this week, we want to be sure that they can’t hide beneath the silence,” says Our Revolution Asheville founder, Matt Coffay. “Burr, Tillis, Meadows, and McHenry need to be held accountable for not doing their job, which is to respond to the voices of constituents and hold a town hall while they’re on break during recess. They have blatantly ignored this all week, and we refuse to back down.”

The Our Revolution Asheville chapter is focusing on reenergizing the NC Democratic Party, starting at the precinct level. Precincts are the smallest organizational unit, but also the place from which all power in the party originates. Most precinct meetings in Buncombe County occur Saturday morning, and the organization is urging citizens in and around Asheville to participate. Turnout for precinct elections is anticipated to be at a record high. Our Revolution Asheville is framing the combination of Saturday’s events — precinct meetings and the ACA rally — as a ‘day of action’ for local activists.

“So many groups have sprung up focusing on different aspects of protecting our democracy, but we all share a common vision, which is why we’ve partnered with Our Revolution for this event,” says Indivisible Asheville/WNC founding member, Brenda Murphree. “We truly are stronger together.”

What : Rally in support of the Affordable Care Act

When : Saturday, February 25, 2017, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where : Pack Square, Downtown Asheville, NC