Press release from Westmoreland & Scully:

In 2017, many of Asheville’s independent restaurants will change their online reservation system to Reserve.com. This is due to Reserve’s amazing range of options for restaurants and guests, ease of use, and fee structure.

By January 10, these Asheville restaurants will switch to Reserve: Ambrozia, Blackbird, Blue Dream Curry, Chestnut, Corner Kitchen, Curate, Limones, Nightbell, Plant, Posana, Rezaz, Rhubarb, Smoky Park Supper Club (already using Reserve) and Zambra. By March 23, the second wave of Asheville restaurants will switch over: Bhramari Brew House, Bouchon Encore, Buffalo Nickel, Calypso, Chiesa, Chop House, Copper Crown, Jargon, Pomodoros.

Reserve was developed by former restaurant managers and professionals, designed with the guest in mind but maximized for ease of the staff. It is utilized by over 500 restaurants in many large food cities, like New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and soon, Asheville.

For restaurant guests, changes will be minimal, each restaurant will still accept phone reservations. Like OpenTable, widgets will be installed on each restaurant’s website for guest use. In addition, Reserve has a free app that guests can use to book tables with a few taps on their device.

Restaurants will also be able to save information about guests and search for people more easily, which results in better service for the guest. If a restaurant has more than one location owned by the same restaurant group the new system will allow them to share guest notes like seating preferences, allergies, and birthdays, between locations.