Press release from the River Arts District Artists:

WHAT: Come Explore The Artists of Asheville’s Historic River Arts District for Studio Stroll. Visit artists in their studios, learn about their artistic process through conversations and live demonstrations. Collect art at its source among the amazing displays of creativity from painting to sculpture, glassblowing to ceramics, fiber art, jewelry and more from over 220 artists.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, May 20th and 21st 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: River Arts District, Asheville NC, minutes from Downtown Asheville and The Biltmore Estate. 2017 studio map riverartsdistrict.com/asheville-river-arts-district-map/

WHO: Thousands of visitors from nearby and abroad interacting with 220+ artists working and selling art in their River Arts District studios.

DETAILS: The River Arts District of Asheville is a mile-long cluster of working studios, galleries

and eateries housed in the former industrial section of town surrounding the railroad along the banks of the French Broad River. More than 220 working studio artists, many with showrooms and galleries, are open throughout the year. During Studio Stroll, visitors are able to explore the district riding the Grey Line Trolley for free.