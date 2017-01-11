2016 was the biggest year yet for Boston-based event company Food Truck Festivals of America (FTFA) – and 2017 promises to far surpass it. The country’s largest touring food truck & craft beer festival company, FTFA is branching out to new markets in 2017 including Palm Beach, FL, Little Rock, AR, Milwaukee, WI, New Bedford, MA, Louisville, KY, Rochester, NY and Asheville, NC.

“Initially our festivals took place solely in New England, our home base,” says Anne-Marie Aigner, founder of FTFA. “But the weather was not conducive to having festivals year-round. So, we started chasing the sun and now we’re in great food and beer loving communities throughout the U.S. from February to November. It promises to be an exciting year!”

Here’s the complete 2017 Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival schedule:

Palm Beach Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, February 25th

3rd Annual Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Balloon Museum in Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, April 8th

Arkansas Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Outlets of Little Rock in Little Rock, AR on Saturday, April 22nd

3rd Annual South Carolina Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival SC State Fairgrounds in Columbia, SC on Saturday, April 29th

2nd Annual Syracuse Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse, NY on Saturday, May 13th

Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Waukesha Expo Center in Waukesha, WI on Saturday, May 20th

6th Annual Worcester Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival City Hall Common in Worcester, MA on Saturday, June 3rd

Seacoast Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Somersworth, NH on Sunday, June 18th

New Bedford Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Fort Taber in New Bedford, MA on Saturday, July 15th

3rd Annual Providence Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival India Point Park in Providence, RI on Saturday, August 5th

5th Annual Cape Cod Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth, MA on Saturday, August 12th

Louisville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Waterfront Park in Louisville, KY on Saturday, September 16th

4th Annual Red Hook Food Truck Festival Redhook Brewery in Portsmouth, NH on Sunday, October 1st

Rochester Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Genesee Valley Park in Rochester, NY on Saturday, October 21st

2nd Annual Wachusett Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Wachusett Mountain in Princeton, MA on Saturday, November 11th

Asheville Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Asheville Outlets in Asheville, NC on Saturday, November 11th



But before we look forward, a quick look back at the phenomenal year of 2016.

Some of the fun facts from our 2016 festivals:

We hosted a total of 12 festivals in 2016.

More than 100,000 guests attended all of our festivals & checked us out online.

A total of nearly 300 food trucks attended our festivals – many of those trucks had such success throughout the year that they have now opened brick and mortar restaurants.

A total of 200 breweries participated in our festivals.

55,000 12-ounce beers were consumed.

Whoo(pie) Wagon sold over 6,000 whoopee pies, which totaled 1300 pounds of filling.

Trolley Dogs sold 12,000 foot long hot dogs = nearly 28 miles of hot dogs, end to end.

Shuck Truck shelled almost 2500 oysters, and nearly 1000 lobster rolls.

Zinneken’s sold over 3000 waffles.

As we said, it was a very busy – and delicious – year.

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance: foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com.