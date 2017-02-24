Press release from Asheville Sister Cities:
Asheville Sister Cities and the Asheville Breakfast Rotary Club invite you to, “La Noche de Mexico,” a fundraising event for the 2017 Wheelchair Project, providing 110 wheelchairs for those in need of mobility in Valladolid and San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico and for student travel scholarships.
Friday, March 3rd, 2017 7:00 – 9:00pm – 67 Biltmore Eatery
67 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville NC 28801
Tickets are $25.00 and available at www.ashevillesisitercities.org/events or by email to Gwen Hughes, gwengh@charter.net, for more information. Your ticket includes entry, an adult beverage, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. The special evening includes a Large Raffle, Mexican Market featuring items from our sister cities, and a Photo Exhibit.
Bienvenidos a Todos!
