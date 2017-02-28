Press release from the Asheville Tea Party:

Asheville Tea Party To Join FreedomWorks To Support

Congressman Mark Meadows

on Tuesday, February 28th, 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hendersonville, NC, Monday, February 27, 2017 – On Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 supporters of Congressman Mark Meadows, R-NC11 and Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, will gather at noon at the Congressman’s office at 200 North Grove Street, Suite #90 in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Asheville Tea Party will be joining FreedomWorks who organized the event.

Congressman Mark Meadows has proven to be one of the most perseverant, steadfast fighters in DC for WE THE PEOPLE. He consistently takes on the establishment – both parties – to ‘Drain The Swamp.” When many politicians forget promises they make on the campaign trail, Congressman Meadows has always done what he said he would do – provide leadership for the #FullRepeal of Obamacare, for tax reform, for deregulation, and for energy independence to grow our economy. Even when faced with fierce opposition by the leadership from his own party who demand acquiescence, he always remembers … “My voting card belongs to the people of Western North Carolina …”

All are welcome to join the FreedomWorks event to support Congressman Mark Meadows.