From the Asheville Tourists:
TOURISTS JOB FAIR THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23
INTERVIEWS TAKE PLACE FROM 6PM-8PM AT MCCORMICK FIELD
ASHEVILLE — If you or someone you know is looking for a seasonal job and to become an integral part of the Asheville Tourists organization then come out to the job fair at McCormick Field on Thursday, February 23 between 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
The Tourists will be hiring Part-Time, Game Day workers for the 2017 baseball season. Applicants should report to the front gate of the ballpark. Interviews will take place inside the clubhouse at McCormick Field.
Open positions include Cooks, In-Seat Wait Staff, General Concessionaires, Customer Service and Fan Experience, Box Office employees, Merchandising, Parking Attendants, Jade Bombers (energy team) members, Housekeeping, Mascots, and Groundskeeping staff.
Applications are available online at theashevilletourists.com or may be filled out upon arrival at the ballpark.
Please direct any questions or interview requests to Doug Maurer at (828) 258-0428 ext. 203 or dmaurer@theashevilletourists.com.
