Press release from Charles George VA Medical Center:

On January 9, the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 11 a.m. for a new Sleep Disorder Center. The 4 bed center will be located on “3 East” and will be used for sleep studies and outpatient sleep disorder services.

The center will allow the facility to conduct sleep studies that were previously contracted out to the community and is designed to resemble a home setting to put patients at ease. Sleep studies are used to diagnose common sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, that can have major consequences for a person’s overall health.

Existing patients who are currently receiving continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) monitoring at the Asheville VA will also now be seen in the Sleep Disorder Center.

Veterans, employees, the community and the media are invited. Refreshments will be served.

The Charles George VA Medical Center serves more than 47,000 Veterans in Western North Carolina. CGVAMC consists of the main medical center located in Asheville, as well as three community based outpatient clinics in Franklin, Hickory, and Rutherford County.